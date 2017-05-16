The Serbian presidential election : With great power comes great responsibility

The European Policy Centre is delighted to invite you to this debate, which will assess the outcome of the April presidential election in Serbia, from a European perspective, with :

Ana Hrustanović

Head of Mission of the Republic of Serbia to the European Union

Snežana Ðjapić

Project Manager, Bureau for Social Research Serbia

Srđjan Cvijić

Senior Policy Analyst, Open Society European Policy Institute

Corina Stratulat

Senior Policy analyst, European Policy Centre (Moderator)

14.30-16.00 (registration from 14.10)

EPC Conference Centre (3rd floor), Rue du Trône 14-16, 1000 Brussels

Panellists will analyse the decisive victory of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić in the first round of the Serbian presidential vote that took place on 2 April, eliminating the need for a second round. What are the reasons for the overwhelming public endorsement of Vučić, who won by a huge margin over his opponents ? Given the dominance of Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party in parliament, what are the likely consequences of his triumph for democratic pluralism in Serbia and what will be his domestic policy priorities in office ? What impact is the result likely to have on Serbia’s ambition to join the European Union and the country’s efforts to fulfil the EU membership conditions ? How does the electoral success of Vučić bode for bilateral relations and regional cooperation in the Balkans ? From his consolidated power base, will he strengthen Serbia’s ties with Russia even more ? How should the EU and member states respond to political developments in Serbia and ensure the country stays the European democratic course ?

