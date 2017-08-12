Kupujmo domaće. Contemporary art from the Balkans

After the great success of the first edition last year we are glad to invite you to the new « Kupujmo Domace » collective exhibition which is going to be open everyday during the Sarajevo Film Festival.

« Kupujmo Domace » focusing on contemporary art from the Balkans will be on display at the Duplex100m2 gallery from August 12 and will be open until September 29, 2017.

« Kupujmo domaće » will consist of a cabinet of more than 100 artworks that will include paintings, drawings, digital prints, sculptures, photography and serigraphy.

The aim of the exhibition is to present some of the best contemporary artworks from the Balkan region to the local and international audience and to promote the development of an art market in the region. It will be the perfect occasion for visitors to start their collection ; the public will have the opportunity to discover new artists and their works, buy them and take them home.

« Kupujmo domaće » is intended for young as well as established collectors who will be able to find affordable artworks produced by young artists, together with some masterpieces from older generations. Collecting an art piece for the first time is an exciting and rather addictive experience – no matter what people are interested in or how big their budget is. We strongly believe that artworks in intimate living spaces can change people’s environment and life.

It is never too early or too late to become a collector !

Opened in 2004 by French gallerist and curator Pierre Courtin, Duplex100m2 has been working tirelessly to become the leading contemporary art space in the region, with a big collection of artworks from established and young artists from Bosnia-Herzegovina. Through art and creativity, the gallery supports dialogues and exchanges between local and international artists, propagating culture as an engine of social involvement and sustainable development. Duplex100m2 firmly believes that creativity is one of the strongest forces of today so it supports the creation of contemporary art in Bosnia and Herzegovina and enables you to enjoy it.

Claudia Zini & Pierre Courtin, Sarajevo August 5th 2017