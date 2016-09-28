Refugee reception in Greece. The current situation and future plans

Since the beginning of the refugee crisis in September 2015, Greece has been at the forefront of the struggle to manage the reception of refugees in an orderly and humane manner. With a view to helping Greece and restoring order at external borders, the EU and member states have adopted and deployed a series of operational measures such as the hotspot system, the relocation programme and the controversial EU-Turkey deal. Nevertheless, the measures put into place fall short of addressing the objectives set. The hotspots are overcrowded and underperforming due to the lack of adequate resources, relocations remain tremendously low, the deal with Turkey is stalled and the conditions asylum-seekers and refugees live under in Greece are a source of great concern.

This Policy Dialogue will look into this dire situation and discuss the status quo, as well as solutions to move forward. Vincent Cochetel will open the event with a keynote speech, providing first-hand insights into the situation on the ground in Greece. The ensuing panel discussion will revolve around the experience of Amnesty International and the Norwegian Refugee Council in the hotspots and the corresponding EU policies, as well as the kind of measures needed to improve the situation in the long-term.

Policy Dialogue with :

Vincent Cochetel

Regional Refugee Coordinator for the Refugee Crisis in Europe

Director of the Europe Bureau, UNHCR

Iverna McGowan

Head of European Institutions Office & Advocacy Director, Amnesty International

European Commission representative (name to be confirmed)

Valerie Ceccherini

EU Advocacy Adviser, Norwegian Refugee Council

Giovanni Grevi

Senior Fellow, European Policy Centre (Moderator)

