Kosovo wartime rapes : history, memory and art

Jeudi 13 octobre | 16h30
56, Rue Jacob, 75006 Paris
Within the framework of the CERI Research Group Réflexion sur la violence de masse and The Mass Violence and Resistance Research Networ
Projection of "Thinking of you" & discussion
Chair : Riva Kastoryano, Sciences Po-CERI, CNRS
With :
Anna Di Lellio, New York University
Prof. Anna Di Lellio is a sociologist and policy analyst with a broad experience of nationalism, security, transitional justice and state-building, with a focus on Kosovo. She teaches at the Graduate Program in International Relations, The New School for Public Engagement, and at the International Relations Program of New York University.
Discussants :
Jane Freedman, Université Paris 8-Vincennes
Mario del Pero, Sciences Po-Centre d’histoire
Academic coordinator : Claire Andrieu (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire & CERI)