Kosovo wartime rapes : history, memory and art

Jeudi 13 octobre | 16h30

56, Rue Jacob, 75006 Paris

Within the framework of the CERI Research Group Réflexion sur la violence de masse and The Mass Violence and Resistance Research Networ

Projection of "Thinking of you" & discussion

Chair : Riva Kastoryano, Sciences Po-CERI, CNRS

With :

Anna Di Lellio, New York University

Prof. Anna Di Lellio is a sociologist and policy analyst with a broad experience of nationalism, security, transitional justice and state-building, with a focus on Kosovo. She teaches at the Graduate Program in International Relations, The New School for Public Engagement, and at the International Relations Program of New York University.

Discussants :

Jane Freedman, Université Paris 8-Vincennes

Mario del Pero, Sciences Po-Centre d’histoire

Academic coordinator : Claire Andrieu (Sciences Po, Centre d’histoire & CERI)