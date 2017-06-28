WARM, "to tell the story with excellence and integrity".
Kino Meeting Point : Welcome Desk & Accreditations, Film Screenings, Conferences, Press Events, Festival Café
Wednesday 28th June / 18:00
Welcome Desk & Accreditations
Wednesday 28th June / 19:00
’Never Ending Stories’ Exhibition Opening
An exhibition of drawings by Pierre Courtin
Meeting Point
Wednesday 28th June / 20:00
WARM FESTIVAL OPENING EVENT
’The Lost Rolls’
A project by Ron Haviv with Lauren Walsh / A short film by Barbara Anastacio
’Biography of a Photo’
A film project by Ron Haviv & Lauren Walsh
’Legion of Brothers’
A film by Greg Barker (2017)
Thursday 29th June / 11:00
Justice Symposium ’Conventional and Unconventional Approaches to Transitional Justice’ (PCRC)
Moderated by Velma Šarić (Post-Conflict Research Center - PCRC), with Tanya Domi (Columbia University in the city of New York), Denis Džidić (Balkan Investigative Reporting Network - BIRN), Samantha Šoletić Owens (Art Works Project Chicago), Myles Wallingford (Post-Conflict Research Center - PCRC)
Thursday 29th June / 12:30
’Never justified : ICTY and the crime of Torture’ (ICTY Outreach documentary)
A film by Petar Finci
Discussion with Petar Finci (Senior Information Assistant and Documentary Maker, International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia - ICTY)
Thursday 29th June / 15:00
’Boko Haram : The Origins of Evil’
A film by Xavier Muntz (2016)
Thursday 29th June / 17:00
’Islam, It’s Also Our History !’ Exhibition Presentation
Discussion with Eli Barnavi and Isabelle Benoit (Tempora)
Thursday 29th June / 19:00
’Islam, It’s Also Our History !’ Exhibition Event
Bosniac Institute
Opening by Elie Barnavi (Tempora), Olaf-Gamal Deussen (EU Delegation B&H), Amina Rizvanbegović-Džuvić (Bosniak Institute) and Rémy Ourdan (WARM)
Partners : Tempora, Museum of Europe, Caen-Normandy Memorial, WARM Foundation
Thursday 29th June / 21:00
’Clash’
A film by Mohammed Diab (2016)
Friday 30th June / 09:00
’Why Remember ? Memory and Forgetting in Times of War and Its Aftermath’ conference
Welcome and Opening Remarks by Dr Stephenie Young, Dr Paul Lowe, and Rémy Ourdan
Friday 30th June / 10:00
’WARM Center Workshop’
A conference moderated by Stéphane Grimaldi (Caen Memorial) with Benoît Remiche, Isabelle Benoit and Eli Barnavi (Tempora), Adnan Pavlovic and Velma Saric (WARM), WARM Members, Sarajevo partners & guests
Partners : Caen-Normandy Memorial, Tempora
Friday 30th June / 12:30
’Depth Two’
A film by Ognjen Glavonić (2016)
Friday 30th June / 15:00
’Sanctuary/Sustenance : The Story of Many Journeys’
A multimedia projection of photography, film, music, and words directed by Maren Wickwire and Leslie Thomas, with Lynsey Addario, Marcus Bleasdale, Paula Bronstein, Helene Caux, Jean Chung, Don Doll, Ron Haviv, David Hogsholt, Giulio di Sturco, and James Whitlow Delano.
Discussion with Maren Wickwire
followed by
Films by contemporary artists about conflicts, aftermath and human toll.
A selection of videos by Odile Burluraux (Musée d’Art moderne de la Ville de Paris)
Friday 30th June / 17:00
’Philippines War on Drugs : The Nightshift’ Conference
A conference moderated by Maral Deghati, with Eloisa Lopez, Raffy Lerma and Ezra Acayan
Friday 30th June / 18:00
’Philippines War on Drugs : The Nightshift’ Exhibition Event
Photographs & Video by Ezra Acayan, Alyx Arumpac, Dante Diosina, Kimberly Dela Cruz, Vincent Go, Eloisa Lopez, Carlo Gabuco, Bro Jun Santiago, Basilio Sepe, Jes Aznar, Raffy Lerma, Jay Ganzon, Linus Escandor
Curated by Damir Sagolj
Academy of Fine Arts
Friday 30th June / 19:00
’Drawing the war’ Exhibition Event
An exhibition of drawings by Mevludin Ekmečić
Duplex 100m2
Friday 30th June / 21:00
’Syria’s Disappeared : The Case Against Assad’
A film by Sara Afshar (2017)
Discussion with Roy Gutman (journalist) and Roula Nasrallah (WARM Syrian War Archive)
Saturday 1st July / 11:00
’The Siege’
A film by Remy Ourdan, directed by Remy Ourdan and Patrick Chauvel (2016)
Discussion with Remy Ourdan (’The Siege’ director), Elma Hasimbegovic (Historical Museum), Suada Kapic (FAMA Collection), Muharem Osmanagic (Flash), Adnan Pavlovic (’The Siege’ Pro.ba co-producer)
Saturday 1st July / 15:00
’The Battle of Mosul’ Exhibition Event
A photo exhibition by Laurent Van der Stockt
Location : Historical Museum
+ Visit of ’The Siege of Sarajevo’ exhibition of Historical Museum
Saturday 1st July / 17:00
’Transitions’
A photo exhibition by Midhat Poturovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Juan Arredondo (Columbia), Martin Lukongo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Sophia Nahli Allison (United States)
Curated by the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC) & ART WORKS Project Chicago
Opening with Ron Haviv, Tanya Domi, Velma Šarić and Midhat Poturović
Location : Skenderija Bridge
Saturday 1st July / 21:00
WARM FESTIVAL CLOSING EVENT
’Wrong Elements’
A film by Jonathan Littell (2017)
Saturday 1st July / 23:00
WARM Festival Closing Party
All WARM Festival events are free public events
EXHIBITIONS
’Philippines War on Drugs : The Nightshift’
A photographic & multimedia group exhibition showcasing the work and lives of local journalists from the Philippines and their dedicated coverage of the ongoing armed conflict against drugs.
Photographs & Video by Ezra Acayan, Alyx Arumpac, Dante Diosina, Kimberly Dela Cruz, Vincent Go, Eloisa Lopez, Carlo Gabuco, Bro Jun Santiago, Basilio Sepe, Jes Aznar, Raffy Lerma, Jay Ganzon, Linus Escandor
Curated by Damir Sagolj
Location : Academy of Fine Arts
A WARM production project
Partner : Bayeux-Calvados Award for War Correspondents
’The Battle of Mosul’
A photography exhibition by Laurent Van der Stockt
Location : Historical Museum
Partner : Visa pour l’Image Perpignan
Generous Support by Central Dupon Images
’Transitions’
A photo exhibition by Midhat Poturovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Juan Arredondo (Columbia), Martin Lukongo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Sophia Nahli Allison (United States)
Curated by the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC) & ART WORKS Project Chicago
Location : Skenderija Bridge
Partners : Post-Conflict Research Center (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Centro Nacional de Memoria Histórica (Colombia) - Yole !Africa (Democratic Republic of Congo) - Art Works Projects (United States)
Generous Support by the MacArthur Foundation
’Drawing the War’
An exhibition of drawings by Mevludin Ekmečić
Curated by Claudia Zini
Location : Duplex 100m2
Partners : Duplex 100m2 - Bosniac Institute
’Never Ending Stories’
An exhibition of drawings by Pierre Courtin
Location : Kino Meeting Point
Partner : Duplex 100m2
Generous Support by Institut Français
PARTNER EXHIBITIONS
’Islam, It’s Also Our History ! - Europe and Its Muslim Legacies’
Partners : Tempora, Museum of Europe, Caen Memorial, WARM Foundation
Location : Bosniac Institute
’The Siege of Sarajevo’
Location : Historical Museum
CONFERENCE
’Why Remember ? Memory and Forgetting in Times of War and Its Aftermath’
- Friday 30th June / 09:00
Welcome and Opening Remarks by Dr Stephenie Young, Dr Paul Lowe, and Rémy Ourdan
Meeting Point
- Friday 30th June / 14.00-15.00
Simon Norfolk (Photographer)
Hotel Europe
- Saturday 1st July / 14.15-15.15
Vladimir Miladinović (Artist)
Hotel Europe
- Sunday 2nd July 11.00-12.00
Ron Haviv and Lauren Walsh
Hotel Europe
Generous Support by Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Salem State University & London College of Communication, University of Arts London