WARM FESTIVAL 2017

WARM, "to tell the story with excellence and integrity".



Kino Meeting Point : Welcome Desk & Accreditations, Film Screenings, Conferences, Press Events, Festival Café

Wednesday 28th June / 18:00

Welcome Desk & Accreditations

Wednesday 28th June / 19:00

’Never Ending Stories’ Exhibition Opening

An exhibition of drawings by Pierre Courtin

Meeting Point

Wednesday 28th June / 20:00

WARM FESTIVAL OPENING EVENT

’The Lost Rolls’

A project by Ron Haviv with Lauren Walsh / A short film by Barbara Anastacio

’Biography of a Photo’

A film project by Ron Haviv & Lauren Walsh

’Legion of Brothers’

A film by Greg Barker (2017)

Thursday 29th June / 11:00

Justice Symposium ’Conventional and Unconventional Approaches to Transitional Justice’ (PCRC)

Moderated by Velma Šarić (Post-Conflict Research Center - PCRC), with Tanya Domi (Columbia University in the city of New York), Denis Džidić (Balkan Investigative Reporting Network - BIRN), Samantha Šoletić Owens (Art Works Project Chicago), Myles Wallingford (Post-Conflict Research Center - PCRC)

Thursday 29th June / 12:30

’Never justified : ICTY and the crime of Torture’ (ICTY Outreach documentary)

A film by Petar Finci

Discussion with Petar Finci (Senior Information Assistant and Documentary Maker, International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia - ICTY)

Thursday 29th June / 15:00

’Boko Haram : The Origins of Evil’

A film by Xavier Muntz (2016)

Thursday 29th June / 17:00

’Islam, It’s Also Our History !’ Exhibition Presentation

Discussion with Eli Barnavi and Isabelle Benoit (Tempora)

Thursday 29th June / 19:00

’Islam, It’s Also Our History !’ Exhibition Event

Bosniac Institute

Opening by Elie Barnavi (Tempora), Olaf-Gamal Deussen (EU Delegation B&H), Amina Rizvanbegović-Džuvić (Bosniak Institute) and Rémy Ourdan (WARM)

Partners : Tempora, Museum of Europe, Caen-Normandy Memorial, WARM Foundation

Thursday 29th June / 21:00

’Clash’

A film by Mohammed Diab (2016)

Friday 30th June / 09:00

’Why Remember ? Memory and Forgetting in Times of War and Its Aftermath’ conference

Welcome and Opening Remarks by Dr Stephenie Young, Dr Paul Lowe, and Rémy Ourdan

Friday 30th June / 10:00

’WARM Center Workshop’

A conference moderated by Stéphane Grimaldi (Caen Memorial) with Benoît Remiche, Isabelle Benoit and Eli Barnavi (Tempora), Adnan Pavlovic and Velma Saric (WARM), WARM Members, Sarajevo partners & guests

Partners : Caen-Normandy Memorial, Tempora

Friday 30th June / 12:30

’Depth Two’

A film by Ognjen Glavonić (2016)

Friday 30th June / 15:00

’Sanctuary/Sustenance : The Story of Many Journeys’

A multimedia projection of photography, film, music, and words directed by Maren Wickwire and Leslie Thomas, with Lynsey Addario, Marcus Bleasdale, Paula Bronstein, Helene Caux, Jean Chung, Don Doll, Ron Haviv, David Hogsholt, Giulio di Sturco, and James Whitlow Delano.

Discussion with Maren Wickwire

followed by

Films by contemporary artists about conflicts, aftermath and human toll.

A selection of videos by Odile Burluraux (Musée d’Art moderne de la Ville de Paris)

Friday 30th June / 17:00

’Philippines War on Drugs : The Nightshift’ Conference

A conference moderated by Maral Deghati, with Eloisa Lopez, Raffy Lerma and Ezra Acayan

Friday 30th June / 18:00

’Philippines War on Drugs : The Nightshift’ Exhibition Event

Photographs & Video by Ezra Acayan, Alyx Arumpac, Dante Diosina, Kimberly Dela Cruz, Vincent Go, Eloisa Lopez, Carlo Gabuco, Bro Jun Santiago, Basilio Sepe, Jes Aznar, Raffy Lerma, Jay Ganzon, Linus Escandor

Curated by Damir Sagolj

Academy of Fine Arts

Friday 30th June / 19:00

’Drawing the war’ Exhibition Event

An exhibition of drawings by Mevludin Ekmečić

Duplex 100m2

Friday 30th June / 21:00

’Syria’s Disappeared : The Case Against Assad’

A film by Sara Afshar (2017)

Discussion with Roy Gutman (journalist) and Roula Nasrallah (WARM Syrian War Archive)

Saturday 1st July / 11:00

’The Siege’

A film by Remy Ourdan, directed by Remy Ourdan and Patrick Chauvel (2016)

Discussion with Remy Ourdan (’The Siege’ director), Elma Hasimbegovic (Historical Museum), Suada Kapic (FAMA Collection), Muharem Osmanagic (Flash), Adnan Pavlovic (’The Siege’ Pro.ba co-producer)

Saturday 1st July / 15:00

’The Battle of Mosul’ Exhibition Event

A photo exhibition by Laurent Van der Stockt

Location : Historical Museum

+ Visit of ’The Siege of Sarajevo’ exhibition of Historical Museum

Saturday 1st July / 17:00

’Transitions’

A photo exhibition by Midhat Poturovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Juan Arredondo (Columbia), Martin Lukongo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Sophia Nahli Allison (United States)

Curated by the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC) & ART WORKS Project Chicago

Opening with Ron Haviv, Tanya Domi, Velma Šarić and Midhat Poturović

Location : Skenderija Bridge

Saturday 1st July / 21:00

WARM FESTIVAL CLOSING EVENT

’Wrong Elements’

A film by Jonathan Littell (2017)

Saturday 1st July / 23:00

WARM Festival Closing Party

All WARM Festival events are free public events

EXHIBITIONS

’Philippines War on Drugs : The Nightshift’

A photographic & multimedia group exhibition showcasing the work and lives of local journalists from the Philippines and their dedicated coverage of the ongoing armed conflict against drugs.

Photographs & Video by Ezra Acayan, Alyx Arumpac, Dante Diosina, Kimberly Dela Cruz, Vincent Go, Eloisa Lopez, Carlo Gabuco, Bro Jun Santiago, Basilio Sepe, Jes Aznar, Raffy Lerma, Jay Ganzon, Linus Escandor

Curated by Damir Sagolj

Location : Academy of Fine Arts

A WARM production project

Partner : Bayeux-Calvados Award for War Correspondents

’The Battle of Mosul’

A photography exhibition by Laurent Van der Stockt

Location : Historical Museum

Partner : Visa pour l’Image Perpignan

Generous Support by Central Dupon Images

’Transitions’

A photo exhibition by Midhat Poturovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Juan Arredondo (Columbia), Martin Lukongo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Sophia Nahli Allison (United States)

Curated by the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC) & ART WORKS Project Chicago

Location : Skenderija Bridge

Partners : Post-Conflict Research Center (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Centro Nacional de Memoria Histórica (Colombia) - Yole !Africa (Democratic Republic of Congo) - Art Works Projects (United States)

Generous Support by the MacArthur Foundation

’Drawing the War’

An exhibition of drawings by Mevludin Ekmečić

Curated by Claudia Zini

Location : Duplex 100m2

Partners : Duplex 100m2 - Bosniac Institute

’Never Ending Stories’

An exhibition of drawings by Pierre Courtin

Location : Kino Meeting Point

Partner : Duplex 100m2

Generous Support by Institut Français

PARTNER EXHIBITIONS

’Islam, It’s Also Our History ! - Europe and Its Muslim Legacies’

Partners : Tempora, Museum of Europe, Caen Memorial, WARM Foundation

Location : Bosniac Institute

’The Siege of Sarajevo’

Location : Historical Museum

CONFERENCE

’Why Remember ? Memory and Forgetting in Times of War and Its Aftermath’

- Friday 30th June / 09:00

Welcome and Opening Remarks by Dr Stephenie Young, Dr Paul Lowe, and Rémy Ourdan

Meeting Point

- Friday 30th June / 14.00-15.00

Simon Norfolk (Photographer)

Hotel Europe

- Saturday 1st July / 14.15-15.15

Vladimir Miladinović (Artist)

Hotel Europe

- Sunday 2nd July 11.00-12.00

Ron Haviv and Lauren Walsh

Hotel Europe

Generous Support by Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Salem State University & London College of Communication, University of Arts London