The third edition is here ! Eleven days of bolting, climbing, highlining, nature and nights around the fire - a celebration of an international climbing and highlining culture and the spirit of vertical pioneering.



In 2015 we created the Drill & Chill Climbing and Highlining Festival to playfully combat the status quo. The festival is organized by the Penjački klub Extreme (Climbing club Extreme), Banja Luka, and is conceived around the idea of connecting climbers, highliners and outdoor enthusiasts from Western Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region through the transfer of knowledge and experiences.

We invite you to be guests in our backyard and play with us. Here, we will set up a camp for 11 days, work, climb, slackline, hang out, watch movies, party, enjoy traditional food and drinks or just chill in hammocks.

If you are a bolter or have experience in rigging highlines and you would like to visit, explore and help us with bolting new routes or establishing some trad lines and highlines – please make sure you note this in the registration form. We will have a certain number of bolts, hangers and anchors that we can distribute among the interested.

The camp (including electricity, water, shower, toilets) will be set up in a field at the village. Basic private accommodation on site can be arranged for a very small fee to be paid directly to the hosts.

You can find directions, attendance fees and all the other information on our website. Be sure to check out the program and register for the festival here.