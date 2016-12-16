Le Kosovo en mariage - Exposition de photographies

Maybe you’ve seen some of them ? This year, we have had more than 70 photographers taking photos of over 150 wedding couples at the hotel. On Friday, 16th of December at 5pm, we’ll open an exhibition of the best wedding photos, 41 photos of 29 couples by 16 photographers. Don’t miss it !

You’ll have the chance to choose the best photo. The couple on the winning photo will win a dinner and a night in our superior studio. The winners will be announced at the closing event on 14th of February 2017.

These are the photographers and couples selected for the exhibition : Astrit Hoti / Studio Lumi : Flakon & Albana ; Berat Hoxha : Besim & Blerina, Valdrin & Albina ; Dini Begolli : Ariana & Nesi ; Donart Vitija : Sadik & Albana ; Edi Recica : Kenan & Arjeta ; Fatlum Hajredinaj : Agim & Lorida, Dardan & Qendresa, Ngadhenjim & Suzana ; Fisnik Halili ; Flamur Ilazi ; Lavdim Begolli / Studio Flori : Alban & Elisa ; Foto Vido Sigma : Fisnik & Floriana ; Jeton Dajakaj / JD Weddings : Vedat & Emira, Labinot & Fidane, Blerim & Blerta ; Norik Uka : Labinot & Filloreta, Yllza & Valdrin, Arena & Adem, Xheneta & Petrit, Fiona & Pellumb, Rahime & Shukri, Albulena & Endrit, Qendresa & Lavdim ; On Media LLC : Ehad & Laura ; Sefer Aliqkaj : Safet & Qendresa, Ardi & Sabina ; Xhansen Pantina : Lirijeta & Egzon

